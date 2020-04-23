All apartments in Dunedin
1033 Michigan Drive East Cottage

1033 Michigan Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

1033 Michigan Drive East, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Dunedin Remodeled 1B1B Just off Main St $1400 - Property Id: 87367

Cozy Cottage @700 sq ft located on a 1/3 acre tree lined lot. Pinellas Trail just down the street!
LOCATION! LOCATION! short walk to downtown.
FullyRemodeled Galley Kit. to incl. Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher,White Kitchen Kraft Cabinets, with many built-ins.
Tiled floors in kit& en-suite bath. Laminate floors in LR/DR combo, and spacious bedroom. Two large closets in bedroom, with plenty of windows for natural light.Very large tiled shower with white vanity sink and cabinet.

Only 3 cottages on property with plenty of parking. Two doggie doors & up to 3pets allowed.
2 window a/c with heat.
Low electric due to tree shaded lot.

ALL BELOW INCLUDED IN RENT
TWO LG ATTACHED STORAGE ROOMS
Bug extermination service 24/7
Sewer/water/trash
Ydcare
Laundry on site with w/d
Freshly painted
Professionally cleaned by The Cleaning Authority
Renter's ins.req.
$1400 secdep $500 N/R pet fee
Applicants must apply on turbotenant.com $45 credit/bkgrd.checks.
Call 3142161880
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87367
Property Id 87367

(RLNE5627016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

