1033 Michigan Drive East Cottage

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Dunedin Remodeled 1B1B Just off Main St $1400 - Property Id: 87367



Cozy Cottage @700 sq ft located on a 1/3 acre tree lined lot. Pinellas Trail just down the street!

LOCATION! LOCATION! short walk to downtown.

FullyRemodeled Galley Kit. to incl. Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher,White Kitchen Kraft Cabinets, with many built-ins.

Tiled floors in kit& en-suite bath. Laminate floors in LR/DR combo, and spacious bedroom. Two large closets in bedroom, with plenty of windows for natural light.Very large tiled shower with white vanity sink and cabinet.



Only 3 cottages on property with plenty of parking. Two doggie doors & up to 3pets allowed.

2 window a/c with heat.

Low electric due to tree shaded lot.



ALL BELOW INCLUDED IN RENT

TWO LG ATTACHED STORAGE ROOMS

Bug extermination service 24/7

Sewer/water/trash

Ydcare

Laundry on site with w/d

Freshly painted

Professionally cleaned by The Cleaning Authority

Renter's ins.req.

$1400 secdep $500 N/R pet fee

Applicants must apply on turbotenant.com $45 credit/bkgrd.checks.

Call 3142161880

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87367

Property Id 87367



(RLNE5627016)