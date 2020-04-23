1033 Michigan Drive East Cottage

Amenities
Dunedin Remodeled 1B1B Just off Main St $1400 - Property Id: 87367
Cozy Cottage @700 sq ft located on a 1/3 acre tree lined lot. Pinellas Trail just down the street!
LOCATION! LOCATION! short walk to downtown.
FullyRemodeled Galley Kit. to incl. Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher,White Kitchen Kraft Cabinets, with many built-ins.
Tiled floors in kit& en-suite bath. Laminate floors in LR/DR combo, and spacious bedroom. Two large closets in bedroom, with plenty of windows for natural light.Very large tiled shower with white vanity sink and cabinet.
Only 3 cottages on property with plenty of parking. Two doggie doors & up to 3pets allowed.
2 window a/c with heat.
Low electric due to tree shaded lot.
ALL BELOW INCLUDED IN RENT
TWO LG ATTACHED STORAGE ROOMS
Bug extermination service 24/7
Sewer/water/trash
Ydcare
Laundry on site with w/d
Freshly painted
Professionally cleaned by The Cleaning Authority
Renter's ins.req.
$1400 secdep $500 N/R pet fee
Applicants must apply on turbotenant.com $45 credit/bkgrd.checks.
Call 3142161880
