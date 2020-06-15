All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:26 PM

1 GATESHEAD DRIVE

1 Gateshead Drive · (727) 692-6590
Location

1 Gateshead Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
internet access
tennis court
Nicely updated 1/1 ground floor condo at Royal Stewart Arms. Live directly on Honeymoon Island, the state park and the Dunedin Causeway are right out your front door. Newer ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, all new kitchen cabinets with soft touch closing, large pantry cabinet with pull out drawers, Swanstone counter top with farmer kitchen sink, spotless gas stove, dishwasher, fridge and microwave. Bath has large walk in tiled shower with safety bars. Beautiful lanai has large windows with ocean view. Cable, internet, gas, sewer, water, and trash included in rent. This is Island living! Royal Stewart Arms is a great 55+ community with beautifully landscaped grounds. There are plenty of activities, tennis and shuffleboard courts, fitness center, picnic areas, fishing pier, billiards, card room, a recently renovated clubhouse and heated pool surrounded by St. Joseph Sound. This unit has private entrance and exit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE have any available units?
1 GATESHEAD DRIVE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE have?
Some of 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1 GATESHEAD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 GATESHEAD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
