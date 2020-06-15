1 GATESHEAD DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table shuffle board internet access tennis court

Nicely updated 1/1 ground floor condo at Royal Stewart Arms. Live directly on Honeymoon Island, the state park and the Dunedin Causeway are right out your front door. Newer ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, all new kitchen cabinets with soft touch closing, large pantry cabinet with pull out drawers, Swanstone counter top with farmer kitchen sink, spotless gas stove, dishwasher, fridge and microwave. Bath has large walk in tiled shower with safety bars. Beautiful lanai has large windows with ocean view. Cable, internet, gas, sewer, water, and trash included in rent. This is Island living! Royal Stewart Arms is a great 55+ community with beautifully landscaped grounds. There are plenty of activities, tennis and shuffleboard courts, fitness center, picnic areas, fishing pier, billiards, card room, a recently renovated clubhouse and heated pool surrounded by St. Joseph Sound. This unit has private entrance and exit.