Deltona, FL
2951 Newmark Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

2951 Newmark Drive

2951 Newmark Drive
Location

2951 Newmark Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
3/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1,275/month **APPLICATION PENDING ** - To View This Property, Please Click the Following Link:
https://rently.com/properties/1208878?source=marketing

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.

We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!

YEAR BUILT: 1987
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile
FENCED YARD: Yes

POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Deltona Lakes Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Heritage Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES:

(RLNE4075888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

