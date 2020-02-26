2951 Newmark Drive

Amenities

3/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1,275/month **APPLICATION PENDING ** - To View This Property, Please Click the Following Link:

https://rently.com/properties/1208878?source=marketing



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.



We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!



YEAR BUILT: 1987

SCREEN PORCH: No

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: No

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: Tile

FENCED YARD: Yes



POWER COMPANY: FPL

WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:

SCHOOLS:

-ELEMENTARY: Deltona Lakes Elementary

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Heritage Middle

-HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge High

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES:



