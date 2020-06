Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool pool table

NICE TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN EAST DEERFIELD BEACH. CLOSE TO THE BEACH, I-95, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. LARGE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, AND MASTER BEDROOM. APT HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED. LAUNDRY ROOM, POOL, AND CLUBHOUSE ARE ONLY A FEW STEPS AWAY. NICE CLUBHOUSE WITH GYM, BILLIARDS ROOM, AND BIG SCREEN TV. TENANT MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND STABLE JOB.