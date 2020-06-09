90 NE 19th Avenue

Amenities

Seasonal/Short Term rental available between the intracoastal and the ocean in Deerfield Beach. Walk to restaurants, Deerfield Beach and Fishing Pier. This second floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit is furnished with a coastal feel and offers the ideal location to escape the cold this winter or stay even longer, available through October 2020. No Pets, no elevator. On-site shared laundry. Tenant approval required. Full payment plus refundable security deposit due prior to move-in for Seasonal Rental. Short Term - first, last and security at move -in. Utilities included for 90 day rentals only.