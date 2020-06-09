All apartments in Deerfield Beach
90 NE 19th Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:42 PM

90 NE 19th Avenue

90 Northeast 19th Avenue · (954) 559-8524
Location

90 Northeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Seasonal/Short Term rental available between the intracoastal and the ocean in Deerfield Beach. Walk to restaurants, Deerfield Beach and Fishing Pier. This second floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit is furnished with a coastal feel and offers the ideal location to escape the cold this winter or stay even longer, available through October 2020. No Pets, no elevator. On-site shared laundry. Tenant approval required. Full payment plus refundable security deposit due prior to move-in for Seasonal Rental. Short Term - first, last and security at move -in. Utilities included for 90 day rentals only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 NE 19th Avenue have any available units?
90 NE 19th Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 NE 19th Avenue have?
Some of 90 NE 19th Avenue's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 NE 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
90 NE 19th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 NE 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 90 NE 19th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 90 NE 19th Avenue offer parking?
No, 90 NE 19th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 90 NE 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 NE 19th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 NE 19th Avenue have a pool?
No, 90 NE 19th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 90 NE 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 90 NE 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 90 NE 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 NE 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
