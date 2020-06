Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Beautifully 1/1 +Den & Storage. Unit has Mexican title with a custom built -in wall unit in den that opens up the huge 40 ft screened in patio overlooking the lake and tree tops . Unit comes with an assigned covered parking spot. Washer and dryer right next door to unit.Heated pool on the island with the bridges for access .5 minutes drive to the beach and close to shopping .DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!!