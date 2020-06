745 SE 19th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

YOU WILL LOVE THIS SUPER COMFORTABLE AND PERFECTLY FURNISHED RESIDENCE DIRECTLY ON THE INTRACOASTAL IN POPULAR DEERFIELD BEACH. INTERIOR OFFERS WELL THOUGHT OUT SPACE INCLUDING GALLEY KITCHEN W/DISHWASHER, FULL SIZE OVEN/STOVE, FRIDGE & MICROWAVE, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH PRIVATE CUBBY DINING ROOM PERFECT FOR FOUR, AND SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM. COMPLEX BOASTS TREMENDOUS POOL AREA DIRECTLY ON THE INTRACOASTAL OFFERING SOCIAL EVENTS ON OCCASION. ALL AGES WELCOME! ENJOY THE SUNSETS, WALK TO THE BEACH, OR CHECK OUT THE STORES AND RESTAURANTS ALL IN WALKING DISTANCE. TRULY THE BEST LOCATION FOR THE BEST PRICE ON THE WATER IN DEERFIELD BEACH.