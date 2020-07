Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking pool

This is the epitome of a dream vacation property. Orchid Beach is one of the most highly desirable buildings in Deerfield Beach - not only do you have stunning ocean views and direct beach access, you're steps away from trendy shopping and famous dining spots as well as the Deerfield Beach Pier and boardwalk. This stylish ocean-front condo has luxury interiors including marble flooring, large modern kitchen and spacious bedrooms with full closets. All the windows and patios in this unit look onto the beach! Located in a boutique sized building on the island of Deerfield Beach with resort style pool area & fitness center and gated security. 3 Bedroom ocean-front beach condos are rare, don't miss out!