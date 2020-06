Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...ENJOY THE SERENE OCEAN VIEW FROM YOUR LIVING ROOM, BEDROOM OR YOUR PRIVATE PATIO DECK. MARBLE FLOORS THROUGH OUT! LARGE LIVING AREA PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING..PRIVATE GARAGE PARKING. EVERYTHING YOU NEED IS HERE...JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH...COMMUNITY HEATED POOL... AVAILABLE 05/01/2019-12/31/2019..3 MONTH MINIMUM