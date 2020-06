Amenities

granite counters recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

One block to beach!!! Remodeled studio apartment with full size separate kitchen in building with only 12 units total. Tile throughout, granite countertops, and more. This studio apartment can be rented for a full year or for shorter terms (monthly price will adjust accordingly based on total lease time.