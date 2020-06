Amenities

Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space. No smoking or e-cigarettes in the condo or on the covered balcony. Renters insurance required also naming owners.