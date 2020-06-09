All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Deerfield Beach, FL
505 NE 20th Ave
505 NE 20th Ave

505 Northeast 20th Avenue ·
Deerfield Beach
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

505 Northeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Ocean Vue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Amazing opportunity to live a few steps from the beach in a newly renovated first floor condo beautifully furnished in the border Deerfield /Boca. Hurricane Impact windows! Private patio with a beautiful table and barbecue to enjoy .Right around the corner from JB'S on the beach,Flannigan's,Oceans 234,Bru's Room ,shops and much more.
Parking spot right in front of the unit. Building has been painted a few weeks ago.
Offered annually or season rental. Water & Electricity included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 NE 20th Ave have any available units?
505 NE 20th Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 NE 20th Ave have?
Some of 505 NE 20th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 NE 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
505 NE 20th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 NE 20th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 505 NE 20th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 505 NE 20th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 505 NE 20th Ave does offer parking.
Does 505 NE 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 NE 20th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 NE 20th Ave have a pool?
No, 505 NE 20th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 505 NE 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 505 NE 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 505 NE 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 NE 20th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
