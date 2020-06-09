505 NE 20th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated bbq/grill some paid utils furnished

Amazing opportunity to live a few steps from the beach in a newly renovated first floor condo beautifully furnished in the border Deerfield /Boca. Hurricane Impact windows! Private patio with a beautiful table and barbecue to enjoy .Right around the corner from JB'S on the beach,Flannigan's,Oceans 234,Bru's Room ,shops and much more.

Parking spot right in front of the unit. Building has been painted a few weeks ago.

Offered annually or season rental. Water & Electricity included in the rent!