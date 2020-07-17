All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Find more places like 4232 Northwest 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deerfield Beach, FL
/
4232 Northwest 6th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

4232 Northwest 6th Street

4232 Northwest 6th Street · (561) 923-8394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deerfield Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4232 Northwest 6th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4232 Northwest 6th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. DEERFIELD BEACH 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH $2500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10633749 C/O: Atlantic Florida Properties Inc Spectacular single family home, rent in highly sought after community. Easy access to everything, schools, shopping, main roads. Close to the beach! Excellent calm community. Tenant maintains lawn/landscaping. NO HOA approval needed, 2 car garage. Pets allowed with some restrictions. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3614766 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4232 Northwest 6th Street have any available units?
4232 Northwest 6th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
Is 4232 Northwest 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4232 Northwest 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4232 Northwest 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4232 Northwest 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4232 Northwest 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4232 Northwest 6th Street offers parking.
Does 4232 Northwest 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4232 Northwest 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4232 Northwest 6th Street have a pool?
No, 4232 Northwest 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4232 Northwest 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 4232 Northwest 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4232 Northwest 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4232 Northwest 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4232 Northwest 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4232 Northwest 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4232 Northwest 6th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Similar Pages

Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 BedroomsDeerfield Beach Apartments with Balconies
Deerfield Beach Apartments with ParkingDeerfield Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Deer CreekLakeview
Fairlawn

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity