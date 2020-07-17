Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4232 Northwest 6th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. DEERFIELD BEACH 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH $2500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10633749 C/O: Atlantic Florida Properties Inc Spectacular single family home, rent in highly sought after community. Easy access to everything, schools, shopping, main roads. Close to the beach! Excellent calm community. Tenant maintains lawn/landscaping. NO HOA approval needed, 2 car garage. Pets allowed with some restrictions. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3614766 ]