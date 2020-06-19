All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:47 PM

3500 SW Natura Blvd

3500 Southwest Natura Boulevard · (847) 361-4788
Location

3500 Southwest Natura Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Immaculate, Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths (One With Walk-In Shower, One With Bathtub). Great Private Layout! Central Air/Heat, Wood Laminate Floors, With Some Carpet, And Tile Floors. Large Enclosed Balcony. Close To Heated Pool & Clubhouse, BBQ Area, Shuffle Board, Bocce Ball, And Walking Paths!! 3rd Floor, In 3-Story Building With Elevator. Enjoy This Charming Apartment, 55+ Community And Lease For The Year At Only $1295.00 Monthly! Rent Includes: Cable, Water And Trash Removal. Close to Shopping, Restaurants And Highways. Only 3 Miles To The Beach!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 SW Natura Blvd have any available units?
3500 SW Natura Blvd has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 SW Natura Blvd have?
Some of 3500 SW Natura Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 SW Natura Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3500 SW Natura Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 SW Natura Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3500 SW Natura Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 3500 SW Natura Blvd offer parking?
No, 3500 SW Natura Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3500 SW Natura Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 SW Natura Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 SW Natura Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3500 SW Natura Blvd has a pool.
Does 3500 SW Natura Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3500 SW Natura Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 SW Natura Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 SW Natura Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
