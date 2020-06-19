3500 SW Natura Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse elevator pool bbq/grill

Immaculate, Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths (One With Walk-In Shower, One With Bathtub). Great Private Layout! Central Air/Heat, Wood Laminate Floors, With Some Carpet, And Tile Floors. Large Enclosed Balcony. Close To Heated Pool & Clubhouse, BBQ Area, Shuffle Board, Bocce Ball, And Walking Paths!! 3rd Floor, In 3-Story Building With Elevator. Enjoy This Charming Apartment, 55+ Community And Lease For The Year At Only $1295.00 Monthly! Rent Includes: Cable, Water And Trash Removal. Close to Shopping, Restaurants And Highways. Only 3 Miles To The Beach!!