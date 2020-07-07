All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

333 NE 21st Ave

333 Northeast 21st Avenue · (954) 384-0067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Deerfield Beach
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

333 Northeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Ocean Vue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 690 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
This is Paradise with direct ocean views (including Deerfield Beach Pier) from our 25-foot terrace in this luxury hi-rise building. Fully renovated and beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths with 25-foot terrace, and a spectacular view. King bed and a queen pull out in the living room. Newly renovated cabana on the beach with free internet, 2 new kitchens and bathrooms, billiard table, ping pong table, 2 TVs and new couches & chairs for your comfort. Newly renovated patio with 3 bbq's, comfy tables, chairs, umbrellas, shuffleboard courts, and a putting green on the ocean. Heated pool with private beach access. Full gym and a sitting area & library with internet in our lower lobby. Walking distance to over 20 restaurants & bars and of course the boardwalk at the beach.A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 NE 21st Ave have any available units?
333 NE 21st Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 NE 21st Ave have?
Some of 333 NE 21st Ave's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 NE 21st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
333 NE 21st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 NE 21st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 333 NE 21st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 333 NE 21st Ave offer parking?
No, 333 NE 21st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 333 NE 21st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 NE 21st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 NE 21st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 333 NE 21st Ave has a pool.
Does 333 NE 21st Ave have accessible units?
No, 333 NE 21st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 333 NE 21st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 NE 21st Ave has units with dishwashers.
