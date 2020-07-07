333 NE 21st Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool pool table putting green shuffle board bbq/grill internet access lobby

This is Paradise with direct ocean views (including Deerfield Beach Pier) from our 25-foot terrace in this luxury hi-rise building. Fully renovated and beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths with 25-foot terrace, and a spectacular view. King bed and a queen pull out in the living room. Newly renovated cabana on the beach with free internet, 2 new kitchens and bathrooms, billiard table, ping pong table, 2 TVs and new couches & chairs for your comfort. Newly renovated patio with 3 bbq's, comfy tables, chairs, umbrellas, shuffleboard courts, and a putting green on the ocean. Heated pool with private beach access. Full gym and a sitting area & library with internet in our lower lobby. Walking distance to over 20 restaurants & bars and of course the boardwalk at the beach.A must see!