Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool bbq/grill

Come to Paradise! Enjoy your special little castle by the beach with unparalleled ocean views from everywhere! Stroll around the boardwalk after dining in one of the 22 restaurants steps away from your home. These two bedrooms have been tastefully renovated with gorgeous open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high impact windows, tile and laminate floors, and renovated bathrooms. The building has been recently painted all white and there have been many improvements of its amenities and common elements. The clubhouse has two new kitchens and bathrooms and a new picnic area with new barbecues has just been added to our oceanfront pool area. You will not been disappointed when you come to preview this beauty by the beach! The best deal in this gorgeous and well maintained building.