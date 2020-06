263 Markham L

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill tennis court

TURN KEY ANNUAL RENTAL, 2ND FL, BUILDING HAS A LIFT! IMMACULATE BUILDING, COMMUNITY BARBEQUE AREA, WALK TO POOL! TILE THROUGHOUT, 2 A/C'S ( 2 YRS OLD) WITH HAND HELD CONTROLS & AUTO THERMASTATS , NEWER APPLIANCES, GLASSTOP STOVE. KINGSIZE BED IN MASTER, SLEEPER SOFA IN LIVINGROOM, FLAT SCREEN TV. PEACEFUL GARDEN VIEW FROM PRIVATE PATIO. 2ND FLOOR CATCHES A LOVELY CROSS BREEZE...WALK TO POOL. ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE FEATURING STATE OF THE ART GYM, CLUBS AND CLASSES GALORE! FREE MOVIES, WEEKLY SHOWS & FREE TRANSPORTATION, GATED COMMUNITY W/ 24 HR SECURITY, JOG & BICYCLE PATH, 17 POOLS, TENNIS, BILLIARDS AND SO MUCH MORE! ONLY 3.5 MILES FROM THE BEACH, CLOSE TO GREAT SHOPPING AND EATERIES. WATER AND CABLE INCLUDED! RENT AND ENJOY!