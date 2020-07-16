All apartments in Deerfield Beach
1975 SE 3rd St

1975 Southeast 3rd Street · (954) 394-5902
Location

1975 Southeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,990

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Excellent unit available in Sea Cove. Property offers all tile flooring, beautiful kitchen with state of the art appliances and granite counter tops. All bedrooms includes plenty of closet space, celling fans and spacious bathrooms. Unit has hurricane impact windows with plenty of natural light in a corner location for added privacy. Building includes a heated pool, tropical garden and elevator. Walking distance to the beach for the best lifestyle Deerfield Beach has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 SE 3rd St have any available units?
1975 SE 3rd St has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1975 SE 3rd St have?
Some of 1975 SE 3rd St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 SE 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1975 SE 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 SE 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1975 SE 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 1975 SE 3rd St offer parking?
No, 1975 SE 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 1975 SE 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1975 SE 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 SE 3rd St have a pool?
Yes, 1975 SE 3rd St has a pool.
Does 1975 SE 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 1975 SE 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 SE 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1975 SE 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
