All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Find more places like 1955 NE 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deerfield Beach, FL
/
1955 NE 4th Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:54 AM

1955 NE 4th Street

1955 Northeast 4th Street · (754) 366-6848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deerfield Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1955 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Ocean Vue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
alarm system
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
bbq/grill
Unique South Beach style,fully furnished, newly built, well appointed coastal contemporary loft home with soaring ceilings 1 1/2 blocks to renown Deerfield Beach. Sleeps 6, 2 bedrooms,2 sofa beds. Well equipped chef's style kitchen features high end appliances, built in refrigerator & microwave. There's 3 barn doors behind one a bathroom with 13 ft ceiling, deep soaking tub,rain shower & wall mounted TV. One barn door leads to a bedroom,queen bed offering storage drawers with extra bed linens & wall mounted 49'' TV. Third barn door leads to 2nd bedroom off kitchen with 5'x12' walk in closet & queen bed. All necessities included, iron/ironing board, BBQ outside,alarm system, exterior lighting,impact windows/doors,TV's with premium channels,loft,full washer/dryer. Photo's tell all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 NE 4th Street have any available units?
1955 NE 4th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 NE 4th Street have?
Some of 1955 NE 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 NE 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1955 NE 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 NE 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1955 NE 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 1955 NE 4th Street offer parking?
No, 1955 NE 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1955 NE 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1955 NE 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 NE 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1955 NE 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1955 NE 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1955 NE 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 NE 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 NE 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1955 NE 4th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Similar Pages

Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms
Deerfield Beach Apartments with PoolDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly Places
Deerfield Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Deer CreekLakeview
Fairlawn

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity