1955 NE 4th Street

Amenities

Unique South Beach style,fully furnished, newly built, well appointed coastal contemporary loft home with soaring ceilings 1 1/2 blocks to renown Deerfield Beach. Sleeps 6, 2 bedrooms,2 sofa beds. Well equipped chef's style kitchen features high end appliances, built in refrigerator & microwave. There's 3 barn doors behind one a bathroom with 13 ft ceiling, deep soaking tub,rain shower & wall mounted TV. One barn door leads to a bedroom,queen bed offering storage drawers with extra bed linens & wall mounted 49'' TV. Third barn door leads to 2nd bedroom off kitchen with 5'x12' walk in closet & queen bed. All necessities included, iron/ironing board, BBQ outside,alarm system, exterior lighting,impact windows/doors,TV's with premium channels,loft,full washer/dryer. Photo's tell all!