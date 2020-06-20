1938 NE 7th St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

WOW! Walk to the Beach or Intra-costal no need to find parking YES it's that close. A beautiful neighborhood. Spacious 2 bed 1 bath updated and furnished. Furniture can be negotiable, when you see you want it. Flat Screen TV's in every room. Sit and relax on the couch. Granite counter kitchen top. Refrigerator, Microwave, Range. Plates, Flatware, Glasses and Wood table with chairs. Ceiling Fans, Bedrooms split plan with closet space. Hurricane panels, BEST PART ELECTRIC, WATER, CABLE, HD, HIGH SPEEP INTERNET INCLUDED. Comfortable seating in front to enjoy that ocean breeze. Laundry on site. Close to the Deerfield Beach Pier and great restaurants, ice cream shop and entertainment, Shopping, Parks and more. You have to see it yourself today. Please call me with questions before it's taken.