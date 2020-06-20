All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Find more places like 1938 NE 7th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deerfield Beach, FL
/
1938 NE 7th St
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:11 AM

1938 NE 7th St

1938 Northeast 7th Street · (561) 501-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deerfield Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1938 Northeast 7th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Ocean Vue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 3241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
WOW! Walk to the Beach or Intra-costal no need to find parking YES it's that close. A beautiful neighborhood. Spacious 2 bed 1 bath updated and furnished. Furniture can be negotiable, when you see you want it. Flat Screen TV's in every room. Sit and relax on the couch. Granite counter kitchen top. Refrigerator, Microwave, Range. Plates, Flatware, Glasses and Wood table with chairs. Ceiling Fans, Bedrooms split plan with closet space. Hurricane panels, BEST PART ELECTRIC, WATER, CABLE, HD, HIGH SPEEP INTERNET INCLUDED. Comfortable seating in front to enjoy that ocean breeze. Laundry on site. Close to the Deerfield Beach Pier and great restaurants, ice cream shop and entertainment, Shopping, Parks and more. You have to see it yourself today. Please call me with questions before it's taken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 NE 7th St have any available units?
1938 NE 7th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 NE 7th St have?
Some of 1938 NE 7th St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 NE 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
1938 NE 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 NE 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 1938 NE 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 1938 NE 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 1938 NE 7th St does offer parking.
Does 1938 NE 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 NE 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 NE 7th St have a pool?
No, 1938 NE 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 1938 NE 7th St have accessible units?
No, 1938 NE 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 NE 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 NE 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1938 NE 7th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Similar Pages

Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms
Deerfield Beach Apartments with PoolDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly Places
Deerfield Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Deer CreekLakeview
Fairlawn

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity