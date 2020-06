1523 E Hillsboro Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER, NESTLED AT THE INTERCOASTAL. INCREDIBLE SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH. BRING YOUR BOAT AND PARK IT RIGHT HERE IN YOUR PRIVATE MARINA WITH OCEAN ACCESS. JAW DROPPING SPECTACULOR VIEWS OF THE MARINA AND INTERCOASTAL. ANNUAL $3200 OR SEASONAL $3700 4 MONTH MINIMUM. JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND TOOTHBRUSH. UPGRADED KITCHEN HAS GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, APPLIANCES, CUSTOM WOOD CABINETS. TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOME. MAIN BEDROOM HAS CUSTOM BUILT WOOD WALK-IN CLOSET. WASHER AND DRYER. PLENTY OF STORAGE THROUGHOUT, HURRICANE SHUTTERS. FACES NORTH. WALK OR BIKE TO THE BEACH AND PIER. ENJOY THE DEERFIELD BEACH ENTERTAINMENT DAY AND NIGHT. CLOSE TO DIFFERENT FLAVORS OF RESTAURANTS, PLENTY OF SHOPPING, GOLF COURSES, MIZNER PARK, HIGHWAYS AND A LOT MORE. SEE IT BEFORE IT’S GONE!