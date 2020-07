1001 NW 45th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL COMPLETELY REMODELED!!!, 2 BEDS 2 BATHS, NEW QUARTZ COUNTER IN KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW A/C UNIT! NEW VANITIES!, NEW LAMINATED WOOD FLOOR! ENJOY THIS FIRST FLOOR 2BD/2BA OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE, CONVENIENT LOCATION! ALL TOGETHER MAKE SPACE FEEL OPEN AND LARGER. SCREENED PATIO. SEPARATE LIVING AND DINING AREAS. SPLIT PLAN! FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. LIVING AREAS AND BEDROOMS HAVE LAMINATED WOOD AND UNIT HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. WATER INCLUDED! THIS UNIT IS PERFECT FOR SOMEONE WANTING TO MOVE RIGHT IN AND MAKE IT THEIR OWN. RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED. EASY TO SHOW!!