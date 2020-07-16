All apartments in Daytona Beach
615 Wisteria Road
615 Wisteria Road

615 Wisteria Road · No Longer Available
Location

615 Wisteria Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
615 Wisteria Road - Property Id: 79911

To schedule an appointment to see this property I will first need to verify your proof of income (pay stubs and bank statements) for three consecutive months. This can be emailed to daytonapropmgt@aol.com or put in the mail slot on the side of our office located at 428 N Peninsula Drive Daytona Beach, FL 32118. Once I have received this I will call you to set up an appointment. Please make sure your name, number, and the property you're interested in is on your proof of income. We are pet-friendly. Pets add an extra $25.00 a month per pet to your monthly rent and also a $200.00 non-refundable pet deposit for each pet. Also, note that we require first month's rent and a security deposit.
Thank You!
Daytona Beach Property Management
(386) 248-3915
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79911
Property Id 79911

(RLNE5901108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Wisteria Road have any available units?
615 Wisteria Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daytona Beach, FL.
What amenities does 615 Wisteria Road have?
Some of 615 Wisteria Road's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Wisteria Road currently offering any rent specials?
615 Wisteria Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Wisteria Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Wisteria Road is pet friendly.
Does 615 Wisteria Road offer parking?
No, 615 Wisteria Road does not offer parking.
Does 615 Wisteria Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Wisteria Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Wisteria Road have a pool?
No, 615 Wisteria Road does not have a pool.
Does 615 Wisteria Road have accessible units?
No, 615 Wisteria Road does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Wisteria Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Wisteria Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Wisteria Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Wisteria Road does not have units with air conditioning.
