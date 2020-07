Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3/2 HOME ON CORNER LOT IN CHAMPIONS GATE! Spacious interior that captures the open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Stainless appliances and granite counter tops line the kitchen, with a center island. Oversize master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Corner lot in this well maintained community right off ISB and minutes to I95 and I4, restaurants, shopping and beaches. This is the one you've been waiting for. Call today!