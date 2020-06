Amenities

Gorgeous villa in Latitude Margaritaville available for 7 months or longer. Fully Furnished/ Turn Key. Just bring your toothbrush. Voted Best 55 + community in the US. Come try paradise living and feel like you are on vacation everyday. Resort like amenities. Private Beach Club opening soon for residents only. Includes golf cart. Publix and shopping is golf cart accessible.3 bedroom/2 bath with long water view. Large screened lanai. What are you waiting for...live your best life now.