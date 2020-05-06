All apartments in Daytona Beach
Location

193 Island Breeze Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32124

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2438 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
You will fall in love with the 55+ Latitude community and this fabulously furnished St. Bart Model home. Featuring an huge living area hosting an open floor plan along with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus a flex room, inside laundry, and a spacious 3 car garage. You will enjoy sipping your morning coffee from the screened lanai as watch the birds in the preserve right behind you. We are looking for a super clean, picky tenant that is looking for a 6 month or longer commitment that will treat this beautiful home like their own. The community amenities include pool, gym, restaurants and so much more. This home is turnkey, fully furnished with everything you might need to move right in. It just needs you and your suitcase so start packing. Sorry, No smoking, No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Island Breeze Avenue have any available units?
193 Island Breeze Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 193 Island Breeze Avenue have?
Some of 193 Island Breeze Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Island Breeze Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
193 Island Breeze Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Island Breeze Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 193 Island Breeze Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 193 Island Breeze Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 193 Island Breeze Avenue does offer parking.
Does 193 Island Breeze Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 193 Island Breeze Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Island Breeze Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 193 Island Breeze Avenue has a pool.
Does 193 Island Breeze Avenue have accessible units?
No, 193 Island Breeze Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Island Breeze Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 193 Island Breeze Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 193 Island Breeze Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 193 Island Breeze Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
