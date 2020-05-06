193 Island Breeze Avenue

Amenities

You will fall in love with the 55+ Latitude community and this fabulously furnished St. Bart Model home. Featuring an huge living area hosting an open floor plan along with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus a flex room, inside laundry, and a spacious 3 car garage. You will enjoy sipping your morning coffee from the screened lanai as watch the birds in the preserve right behind you. We are looking for a super clean, picky tenant that is looking for a 6 month or longer commitment that will treat this beautiful home like their own. The community amenities include pool, gym, restaurants and so much more. This home is turnkey, fully furnished with everything you might need to move right in. It just needs you and your suitcase so start packing. Sorry, No smoking, No pets!