Dania Beach, FL
Alister Isles
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:10 PM

Alister Isles

4781 Southwest 39th Way · (954) 289-5125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Waived Fees + $0 Deposit --- Receive waived admin and application fees (a $475 value), and a $0 deposit with approved credit when you move in by 7.31.20. Schedule a virtual, or self guided tour today!
Location

4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL 33312
Dania Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4750 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 4725 · Avail. now

$2,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1379 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4767 · Avail. now

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1396 sqft

Unit 4732 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1396 sqft

Unit 4761 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,559

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1613 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alister Isles.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet access
lobby
new construction
online portal
What if you could take the ambiance of a Mediterranean Villa and combine it with the hustle and bustle of one of Americas top-rated hotspots? The result would be a place thats exotic, yet accessible with conveniences that are as exciting for the soul as they are relaxing for the body. Luckily, such a place exists. And its called Alister Isles.This contemporary townhome community features 127 apartments, ranging from 2 to 3 bedrooms, perfectly positioned on a canal near everything South Florida has to offer. And that means everything. Its location is one-quarter mile east of US Highway 441 and only minutes from Fort Lauderdale an area rated as One Of The Top 25 Places to Live by Livability Magazine boasting One Of The Top Downtowns In The US.Looking for a good time beyond Fort Lauderdales acclaimed beaches, shops, parks, and restaurants? Youll find it only 30 minutes away in Miamis sizzling social scene. And when you want to trade in those wheels for the wharf, the community is situated along 20 private docks that access the Intracoastal Waterway, placing the entire Atlantic Ocean at your sandy feet.But the journey doesnt end there. At Alister Isles, journeying into serenity is easy too, thanks to resort-style amenities that include an outdoor pool, cabana building, tot lot, state-of-the-art fitness center, and beautiful water views, just to start. Inside, its just as extraordinary with designer cabinets, granite countertops, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances, spacious master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $350
Additional: Liability Insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Please contact our leasing office for information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alister Isles have any available units?
Alister Isles has 8 units available starting at $2,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alister Isles have?
Some of Alister Isles's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alister Isles currently offering any rent specials?
Alister Isles is offering the following rent specials: Waived Fees + $0 Deposit --- Receive waived admin and application fees (a $475 value), and a $0 deposit with approved credit when you move in by 7.31.20. Schedule a virtual, or self guided tour today!
Is Alister Isles pet-friendly?
Yes, Alister Isles is pet friendly.
Does Alister Isles offer parking?
Yes, Alister Isles offers parking.
Does Alister Isles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alister Isles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alister Isles have a pool?
Yes, Alister Isles has a pool.
Does Alister Isles have accessible units?
No, Alister Isles does not have accessible units.
Does Alister Isles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alister Isles has units with dishwashers.
Does Alister Isles have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Alister Isles has units with air conditioning.
