Amenities

What if you could take the ambiance of a Mediterranean Villa and combine it with the hustle and bustle of one of Americas top-rated hotspots? The result would be a place thats exotic, yet accessible with conveniences that are as exciting for the soul as they are relaxing for the body. Luckily, such a place exists. And its called Alister Isles.This contemporary townhome community features 127 apartments, ranging from 2 to 3 bedrooms, perfectly positioned on a canal near everything South Florida has to offer. And that means everything. Its location is one-quarter mile east of US Highway 441 and only minutes from Fort Lauderdale an area rated as One Of The Top 25 Places to Live by Livability Magazine boasting One Of The Top Downtowns In The US.Looking for a good time beyond Fort Lauderdales acclaimed beaches, shops, parks, and restaurants? Youll find it only 30 minutes away in Miamis sizzling social scene. And when you want to trade in those wheels for the wharf, the community is situated along 20 private docks that access the Intracoastal Waterway, placing the entire Atlantic Ocean at your sandy feet.But the journey doesnt end there. At Alister Isles, journeying into serenity is easy too, thanks to resort-style amenities that include an outdoor pool, cabana building, tot lot, state-of-the-art fitness center, and beautiful water views, just to start. Inside, its just as extraordinary with designer cabinets, granite countertops, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances, spacious master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.