4950 White Mangrove Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool new construction

Ready and just painted inside and NEW laminated floors installed, this 3-2-1 townhome at gated BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE Cocoplum Dania shows like NEW. Enter your gated porch & front door to the living area,BEDROOM and half bathroom down, hardwood flooring throughout living room. Open kitchen-dining room with views of the rear patio, separate room with front loader washer & dryer. Kitchen mica cabinets and countertops with NEW Samsung 3 door refrigerator.2nd floor has new laminated floors with large master bedroom with vanity, shower & walk in california closet and nice 2nd size bedroom with bathroom. Walking distance to publix and close to the airport and beaches. 1.5 down 2.2 up, 2 cars only,2 pets allowed,650 minimum HOA credit score required.