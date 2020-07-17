All apartments in Dania Beach
Last updated July 15 2020

4950 White Mangrove Way

4950 White Mangrove Way East · (754) 224-1180
Location

4950 White Mangrove Way East, Dania Beach, FL 33312
Dania Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
new construction
Ready and just painted inside and NEW laminated floors installed, this 3-2-1 townhome at gated BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE Cocoplum Dania shows like NEW. Enter your gated porch & front door to the living area,BEDROOM and half bathroom down, hardwood flooring throughout living room. Open kitchen-dining room with views of the rear patio, separate room with front loader washer & dryer. Kitchen mica cabinets and countertops with NEW Samsung 3 door refrigerator.2nd floor has new laminated floors with large master bedroom with vanity, shower & walk in california closet and nice 2nd size bedroom with bathroom. Walking distance to publix and close to the airport and beaches. 1.5 down 2.2 up, 2 cars only,2 pets allowed,650 minimum HOA credit score required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 White Mangrove Way have any available units?
4950 White Mangrove Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4950 White Mangrove Way have?
Some of 4950 White Mangrove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 White Mangrove Way currently offering any rent specials?
4950 White Mangrove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 White Mangrove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4950 White Mangrove Way is pet friendly.
Does 4950 White Mangrove Way offer parking?
No, 4950 White Mangrove Way does not offer parking.
Does 4950 White Mangrove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4950 White Mangrove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 White Mangrove Way have a pool?
Yes, 4950 White Mangrove Way has a pool.
Does 4950 White Mangrove Way have accessible units?
No, 4950 White Mangrove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 White Mangrove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4950 White Mangrove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4950 White Mangrove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4950 White Mangrove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
