Amenities

on-site laundry pool air conditioning courtyard

NICE AND CLEAN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CORNER UNIT CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN DANIA BEACH. SMALL FRIENDLY, SECURE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY POOL. ON BUS LINE. CENTRAL AIR, BEAUTIFUL COURTYARD. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND THE BEACH. TILE FLOORS, SPACIOUS LIVING AND BEDROOMS. LAUNDRY ROOM ON SITE. NO PETS ALLOWED. ALL AGES WELCOME. EASY TO SHOW.