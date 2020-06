321 SE 3rd Street.

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

UNFURNISHED 4TH FLOOR 2/2 CONDO RENOVATED WITH AMAZING WATER VIEWS. COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH THE FINEST MATERIALS, DESIGN AND DETAILS THROUGHOUT. BEAUTIFUL PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS, OPEN GOURMET ISLAND KITCHEN, CUSTOM DESIGNED WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND NEW BATHS, CUSTOM CEILINGS AND LIGHTING WITH NO DETAIL LEFT UNDONE.. NO POPCORN, NEW BASEBOARDS, NEW DOORS. ***NO PETS** PER THE ASSOCIATION 55+ RESTRICTIONS****MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS 1ST, LAST & SECURITY PLUS FULL CREDIT REPORT- EXPERIAN PREFERRED**