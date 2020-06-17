250 Southeast Park Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill internet access

FRESHLY REDONE COZY STUDIO. Great Comps. Across the street from the Casino at Dania Beach. Close to beaches and dania pier. Quiet Courtyard. Beautiful Pool, Grill area. Fully Furnished. Used to be a popular vacation rental. Microwave, fridge, stove. Water, Electric, and Cable included. Great location. Near Beach, West Lake Park, Several Shopping Plazas, Next door to major shopping plaza. Near Airport, Casino of Dania Beach. Bike ride to the beach or parks, it's 5 minutes to airport and very close to Ft Lauderdale. Desirable location near shopping. Owner pays water, gas and electrical and internet

$1200/Month