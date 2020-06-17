All apartments in Dania Beach
250 Southeast Park Street - 2
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

250 Southeast Park Street - 2

250 Southeast Park Street · (954) 647-0021
Location

250 Southeast Park Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

cable included
pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
FRESHLY REDONE COZY STUDIO. Great Comps. Across the street from the Casino at Dania Beach. Close to beaches and dania pier. Quiet Courtyard. Beautiful Pool, Grill area. Fully Furnished. Used to be a popular vacation rental. Microwave, fridge, stove. Water, Electric, and Cable included. Great location. Near Beach, West Lake Park, Several Shopping Plazas, Next door to major shopping plaza. Near Airport, Casino of Dania Beach. Bike ride to the beach or parks, it's 5 minutes to airport and very close to Ft Lauderdale. Desirable location near shopping. Owner pays water, gas and electrical and internet
$1200/Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 have any available units?
250 Southeast Park Street - 2 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 have?
Some of 250 Southeast Park Street - 2's amenities include cable included, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
250 Southeast Park Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 have a pool?
Yes, 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 has a pool.
Does 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Southeast Park Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
