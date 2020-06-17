All apartments in Dania Beach
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:21 PM

245 NW 6th Ave

245 Northwest 6th Avenue · (786) 210-6195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 Northwest 6th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice House 3/1 ! NEW IMPACT WINDOWS w PERMITS! HUGE Corner lot home with newer roof and central air, tank-less water heater. BRAND NEW higher end STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BRAND NEW PLANK FLOOR THROUGHOUT, updated electric, newer roof. MASSIVE 5400 sq ft lot. Seconds away from our gorgeous BEACHES, PIER, MARINA and booming downtown! BEACH City that is EXPLODING due to the $800 MILLION Dania Pointe project a few streets away. Dania Pointe has changed everything for the better here in this super up and coming BEACH location! New homes everywhere! READY TO GO! EASY TO SHOW THANKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 NW 6th Ave have any available units?
245 NW 6th Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 245 NW 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
245 NW 6th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 NW 6th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 245 NW 6th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 245 NW 6th Ave offer parking?
No, 245 NW 6th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 245 NW 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 NW 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 NW 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 245 NW 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 245 NW 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 245 NW 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 245 NW 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 NW 6th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 NW 6th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 245 NW 6th Ave has units with air conditioning.
