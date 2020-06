22 SE 3rd Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

SPACIOUS 1BED/1BATH EAST US1 UNIT WITH NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY. WATER,SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. NEW WINDOW AC UNITS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. COMMUNITY POOL AND LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE. HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS WILL BE INSTALLED WITHIN THE NEXT COUPLE MONTHS. MINUTES AWAY FROM FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD AIRPORT, DANIA POINT SHOPPING CENTER,DANIA BEACH CASINO, BEACH AND MUCH MORE. THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST LONG! CALL ME TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING!