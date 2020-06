Amenities

new construction some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access new construction

Available for 6 months only.

Gorgeously and professionally decorated 2/2, conveniently located 8 minutes to the beach and FFL Airport, 10 minutes from cruise port, 20 minutes to Miami and FLL. Walking distance to Publix, banks, restaurants, gas station and more. Fully furnished with everything brand new furniture and security cameras installed. Internet included.