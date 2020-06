Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated

Upgraded 1/1 first floor corner condo, 950 sq. ft., two balconies and three entrances, located in Coral Springs, Florida, "Savannah @ Riverside." Less than one mile from the Coral Springs mall and directly across the street from Outback Steak House. Property Address: 977 Riverside Drive, # 216, Coral Springs, Florida 33071. See Video: Copy and paste link (URL) below https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UHwjlxzpEqGWHTyub9rkm4hcVlFV3vGC/view?usp=sharing_eil&ts=5c4dd703