9001 Wiles Rd # 104-3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool hot tub tennis court

VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 1ST FLOOR WITH CARPET FLOORS, LAKE VIEW AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. RESORT-LIKE GATED COMMUNITY WITH ALL AMENITIES (GYM, TENNIS COURT, POOL, SPA, PLAYGROUND AND CLUBHOUSE). ONE PET ALLOWED, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, MAXIMUM 30 LBS, $500 NONREFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES PER PET ($250 TO ASSOCIATION AND $250 TO OWNER). ASSOCIATION REQUIRES OVER 600 CREDIT SCORE. MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH CREDIT OVER 650 (ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED WITH LOWER CREDIT). ASSOCIATION APPROVAL PROCESS TAKES 15 DAYS.



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993