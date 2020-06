Amenities

in unit laundry range refrigerator

2/1.5 TOWNHOME WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.MOVE IN FIRST MONTH AND $2000 SECURITY DEPOSIT.TENANT HAS TO BE APPROVED BY THE ASSOCIATION BEFORE HE MOVES IN IT TAKES AROUND 2 WEEKS FOR THE APPROVAL.