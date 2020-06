Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool tennis court

Beautifully update first floor 2/2 un the heart of Coral Springs. Conveniently located close to Coral Square Mall, Shopping center. Very nice garden view, laminate flooring throughout the whole condo, Accordion hurricanes shutters. Must have 630+ credit score for all over 18. Sorry no pets. Washer and Dryer in each floor.

Community pool and tennis court. The Most Beautiful remodeled unit in the Bldg.