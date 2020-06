7901 NW 44th Ct

Amenities

GORGEOUS RECENTLY AND TASTEFULLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 2-2 APARTMENT IN DESIRABLE CORAL SPRINGS. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. OPEN KITCHEN FEATURING STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOP & BREAKFAST COUNTER BAR. FULLY RENOVATED BATHROOMS. WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT. LOTS OF WINDOWS AND LIGHT. COMMON BACKYARD AND LAUNDRY FACILITY FOR RESIDENTS' CONVENIENCE. ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS FOR THE WHOLE BUILDING HAVE BEEN ORDERED AND WILL BE INSTALLED SOON. QUIET STREET WITH EASY ACCESS TO SAWGRASS EXPWY. WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIX SUPERMARKET AND JUST MINUTES DRIVE TO WALMART, COSTCO, GAS STATIONS, LOCAL SHOPPING AND MORE. NO HOA. NO APPLICATION FEE OR WAITING FOR APPROVAL. TENANT MAY MOVE IN RIGHT UPON SIGNING THE LEASE. A MUST SEE !