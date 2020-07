Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beauty is a must see! 3/2.5 Single Family Home in 24 hour gated Coral Springs community with a 2 car garage. This spacious house has a formal living and dining room area along with a den. This home features camera’s inside and outside of the house for your security. Hurricane Impact windows throughout the home. The backyard is fenced in for your privacy which features a Jacuzzi and lovely entertainment area. Master bedroom has walk in closets, the bathroom inside the master has a stand up shower and also a Jacuzzi tub. The owners kept this property in immaculate condition.