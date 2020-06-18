Rent Calculator
Home
Coral Springs, FL
5741 Riverside Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5741 Riverside Dr
5741 Riverside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5741 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33067
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Corner Unit with vaulted ceiling, Freshly Painted, breath taking view of lake, club house area, pool, and tennis court. Walk to schools, near Shopping, Parks and Highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5741 Riverside Dr have any available units?
5741 Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Coral Springs, FL
.
What amenities does 5741 Riverside Dr have?
Some of 5741 Riverside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 5741 Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5741 Riverside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5741 Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5741 Riverside Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Coral Springs
.
Does 5741 Riverside Dr offer parking?
No, 5741 Riverside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5741 Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5741 Riverside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5741 Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5741 Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 5741 Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 5741 Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5741 Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5741 Riverside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5741 Riverside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5741 Riverside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
