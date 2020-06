4135 NW 88 AV

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

COZY 2-BED/2-BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO IN CORAL SPRINGS. UNIT HAS TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LIVING AREA & CARPET IN BOTH BEDROOMS. THIS ONE OFFERS A NEWER A/C SYSTEM, A LARGE ENCLOSED BALCONY WITH STORM SHUTTERS. RAMBLEWOOD EAST COMPLEX IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CORAL SPRINGS HOT SPOTS. ENJOY NICE AMENITIES THAT INCLUDE: HEATED POOL , TENNIS COURT, GYM, CLUBHOUSE. NO AGE RESTRICTION. ASSOCIATION REQUIRES 620 CREDIT SCORE & REFUNDABLE COMMON AREA SECURITY DEPOSIT OF $500.00. DON'T MISS THIS ONE