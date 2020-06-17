All apartments in Coral Springs
Find more places like 3784 Coral Springs Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
3784 Coral Springs Dr
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:26 AM

3784 Coral Springs Dr

3784 Coral Springs Dr · (954) 448-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3784 Coral Springs Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Chevy Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful half of a duplex in the heart of Coral Springs! Comes with a 2 car garage which is super rare! Two car driveway as well. New, beautiful flooring throughout. The kitchen is a cooks delight with new cabinets and counter tops. Time to make memories. Spacious dining area adjoining the kitchen. Large, roomy sunken living room. Plenty of room to relax. Large master bedroom. Two additional bedrooms that are both a nice size. Two full bathrooms. Screened patio. Laundry room with full sized washer and dryer off of the patio. Small backyard. Lawn care provided by the Landlord. All of this within Coral Springs, a city known for it's schools, sports leagues and amenities. Close to shopping and dining, plus easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3784 Coral Springs Dr have any available units?
3784 Coral Springs Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3784 Coral Springs Dr have?
Some of 3784 Coral Springs Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3784 Coral Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3784 Coral Springs Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3784 Coral Springs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3784 Coral Springs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 3784 Coral Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3784 Coral Springs Dr does offer parking.
Does 3784 Coral Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3784 Coral Springs Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3784 Coral Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 3784 Coral Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3784 Coral Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 3784 Coral Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3784 Coral Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3784 Coral Springs Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3784 Coral Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3784 Coral Springs Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3784 Coral Springs Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33067
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33076
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071

Similar Pages

Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 Bedrooms
Coral Springs Apartments with PoolCoral Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest HillsWindham
Country Club Village
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity