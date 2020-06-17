3784 Coral Springs Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful half of a duplex in the heart of Coral Springs! Comes with a 2 car garage which is super rare! Two car driveway as well. New, beautiful flooring throughout. The kitchen is a cooks delight with new cabinets and counter tops. Time to make memories. Spacious dining area adjoining the kitchen. Large, roomy sunken living room. Plenty of room to relax. Large master bedroom. Two additional bedrooms that are both a nice size. Two full bathrooms. Screened patio. Laundry room with full sized washer and dryer off of the patio. Small backyard. Lawn care provided by the Landlord. All of this within Coral Springs, a city known for it's schools, sports leagues and amenities. Close to shopping and dining, plus easy access to freeways.