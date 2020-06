Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

PRISTINE and SPACIOUS 2/2/1 TOWNHOUSE - Completely REPAINTED with BRAND NEW CARPET and ready for your fussiest renter! Located in the HEART OF CORAL SPRINGS, this is near EXCELLENT SCHOOLS, restaurants, parks, shopping and ALL that Coral Springs has to offer! Add in a HUGE SCREENED-IN PATIO - perfect for entertaining and enjoying the Florida lifestyle year-round - and STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER conveniently tucked away next to the HALF-BATH - and this is a CAN'T MISS property!