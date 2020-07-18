11583 NW 44th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Sec 8 welcome****Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, split floor plan Coral Springs condo! Situated right off of the Sawgrass Expressway, this home is perfect for any commute. 2nd floor entry, and two assigned parking spots next to each other is just one of many conveniences. Beautiful tile floors, washer/dryer in unit, outside storage space and patio, and newer AC make this home move-in ready. The Coral West Condo is nestled in the middle of a great residential neighborhood. Grate a+ schools of Coral springs,Make this home yours! Sec 8 welcome