Coral Springs, FL
11583 NW 44th St
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:29 PM

11583 NW 44th St

11583 Northwest 44th Street · (954) 812-8860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11583 Northwest 44th Street, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Wood Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Sec 8 welcome****Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, split floor plan Coral Springs condo! Situated right off of the Sawgrass Expressway, this home is perfect for any commute. 2nd floor entry, and two assigned parking spots next to each other is just one of many conveniences. Beautiful tile floors, washer/dryer in unit, outside storage space and patio, and newer AC make this home move-in ready. The Coral West Condo is nestled in the middle of a great residential neighborhood. Grate a+ schools of Coral springs,Make this home yours! Sec 8 welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11583 NW 44th St have any available units?
11583 NW 44th St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11583 NW 44th St have?
Some of 11583 NW 44th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11583 NW 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
11583 NW 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11583 NW 44th St pet-friendly?
No, 11583 NW 44th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 11583 NW 44th St offer parking?
Yes, 11583 NW 44th St offers parking.
Does 11583 NW 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11583 NW 44th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11583 NW 44th St have a pool?
No, 11583 NW 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 11583 NW 44th St have accessible units?
No, 11583 NW 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11583 NW 44th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11583 NW 44th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11583 NW 44th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11583 NW 44th St has units with air conditioning.
