Coral Springs, FL
11135 NW 46th Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:45 AM

11135 NW 46th Dr

11135 Northwest 46th Drive · (954) 871-1687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11135 Northwest 46th Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33076
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Large 3 bed / 2.5 bath model in very desirable gated neighborhood of Kensington Green. This home boasts an updated kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, large bathrooms, HURRICANE SHUTTERS an expansive water view and an amazing community pool. Office/Den and half bath on 1st floor + 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. First month's rent, last month's rent, and security deposit due upon move in. Association screening required. Association requires minimum credit score of 700 and common area security deposit of $1,000. Association can take up to 30 days to review. Washer & Dryer to be installed by landlord prior to move in. A+ Best School Zone in Coral Springs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11135 NW 46th Dr have any available units?
11135 NW 46th Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11135 NW 46th Dr have?
Some of 11135 NW 46th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11135 NW 46th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11135 NW 46th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11135 NW 46th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11135 NW 46th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 11135 NW 46th Dr offer parking?
No, 11135 NW 46th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11135 NW 46th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11135 NW 46th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11135 NW 46th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11135 NW 46th Dr has a pool.
Does 11135 NW 46th Dr have accessible units?
No, 11135 NW 46th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11135 NW 46th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11135 NW 46th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11135 NW 46th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11135 NW 46th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
