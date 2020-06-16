11135 NW 46th Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool new construction

Large 3 bed / 2.5 bath model in very desirable gated neighborhood of Kensington Green. This home boasts an updated kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, large bathrooms, HURRICANE SHUTTERS an expansive water view and an amazing community pool. Office/Den and half bath on 1st floor + 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. First month's rent, last month's rent, and security deposit due upon move in. Association screening required. Association requires minimum credit score of 700 and common area security deposit of $1,000. Association can take up to 30 days to review. Washer & Dryer to be installed by landlord prior to move in. A+ Best School Zone in Coral Springs!