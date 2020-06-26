All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

1100 NW 87th Ave

1100 Northwest 87th Avenue · (954) 426-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Northwest 87th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Ramblewood South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Located in the heart of Coral Springs, this building is conveniently located close to Coral Square Mall, shops and restaurants. This impeccable unit features new stainless steel appliances and offers abundant closet space, including designated storage area on the same floor. The spacious living room opens to a screen-enclosed balcony. This lovely unit is close to the elevator and laundry facility. Community offers clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis courts! Tenants will be required to provide proof of income as well as have a minimum 630 credit score. Please print attachment for rules and regulations, application, vehicle restrictions, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 NW 87th Ave have any available units?
1100 NW 87th Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 NW 87th Ave have?
Some of 1100 NW 87th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 NW 87th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1100 NW 87th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 NW 87th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1100 NW 87th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 1100 NW 87th Ave offer parking?
No, 1100 NW 87th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1100 NW 87th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 NW 87th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 NW 87th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1100 NW 87th Ave has a pool.
Does 1100 NW 87th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1100 NW 87th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 NW 87th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 NW 87th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 NW 87th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 NW 87th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
