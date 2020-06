Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Napoli Gardens. One of the best Condo in Coral Springs.

This apartment has 2 bedroom 2 bathroom. Each of the bedrooms have their own bathroom.

Master bedroom features walk-in closet and access to the balcony patio.

Unit with view to the court tennis.

Community features pool, Jacuzzi and tennis court.

Small pets welcome.

Water and sewer are included in the rent.

Excellent location in Coral Springs. Centrally located to shopping centers and the major highway

Excellent schools (A Graded).