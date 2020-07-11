Amenities
From the Heart of Four Corners, The Oaks at Southlake Commons Apartments, an award-winning apartment community, welcomes you home to a place where you can count on consistent and exceptional customer service. Our well-designed apartment homes feature keyless entry, an alluring island-style kitchen with granite countertops, modernized lighting throughout, and 9-foot ceilings, creating an inviting space that you’ll love to call home. Escape your daily routine in our resident lounge or treat yourself to complimentary refreshments at the internet cafe. If you are a pet owner, you will enjoy our pet-friendly community, complete with a convenient pet wash station and spacious pet park. The Oaks at Southlake Commons is the proud winner of eleven Apartment Association of Greater Orlando Golden Key Awards.
The Oaks on the Lake is coming soon! This Active Adult Community, located adjacent to The Oaks at Southlake Commons, is now preleasing!