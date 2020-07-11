Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool cc payments bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access package receiving 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments

From the Heart of Four Corners, The Oaks at Southlake Commons Apartments, an award-winning apartment community, welcomes you home to a place where you can count on consistent and exceptional customer service. Our well-designed apartment homes feature keyless entry, an alluring island-style kitchen with granite countertops, modernized lighting throughout, and 9-foot ceilings, creating an inviting space that you’ll love to call home. Escape your daily routine in our resident lounge or treat yourself to complimentary refreshments at the internet cafe. If you are a pet owner, you will enjoy our pet-friendly community, complete with a convenient pet wash station and spacious pet park. The Oaks at Southlake Commons is the proud winner of eleven Apartment Association of Greater Orlando Golden Key Awards.



The Oaks on the Lake is coming soon! This Active Adult Community, located adjacent to The Oaks at Southlake Commons, is now preleasing!