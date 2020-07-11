All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like Oaks at Southlake Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
Oaks at Southlake Commons
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Oaks at Southlake Commons

130 Town Center Blvd · (352) 204-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look & Lease for a $99 app & admin fee $100 off the 1st month on select 1 bedrooms ???????$200 off the 1st month on select 2 bedrooms
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

130 Town Center Blvd, Clermont, FL 34714

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02206 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 11206 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 06105 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09205 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit 09302 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit 09207 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks at Southlake Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
cc payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
e-payments
From the Heart of Four Corners, The Oaks at Southlake Commons Apartments, an award-winning apartment community, welcomes you home to a place where you can count on consistent and exceptional customer service. Our well-designed apartment homes feature keyless entry, an alluring island-style kitchen with granite countertops, modernized lighting throughout, and 9-foot ceilings, creating an inviting space that you’ll love to call home. Escape your daily routine in our resident lounge or treat yourself to complimentary refreshments at the internet cafe. If you are a pet owner, you will enjoy our pet-friendly community, complete with a convenient pet wash station and spacious pet park. The Oaks at Southlake Commons is the proud winner of eleven Apartment Association of Greater Orlando Golden Key Awards.

The Oaks on the Lake is coming soon! This Active Adult Community, located adjacent to The Oaks at Southlake Commons, is now preleasing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25-$50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks at Southlake Commons have any available units?
Oaks at Southlake Commons has 13 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oaks at Southlake Commons have?
Some of Oaks at Southlake Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks at Southlake Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks at Southlake Commons is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease for a $99 app & admin fee $100 off the 1st month on select 1 bedrooms ???????$200 off the 1st month on select 2 bedrooms
Is Oaks at Southlake Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks at Southlake Commons is pet friendly.
Does Oaks at Southlake Commons offer parking?
Yes, Oaks at Southlake Commons offers parking.
Does Oaks at Southlake Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oaks at Southlake Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks at Southlake Commons have a pool?
Yes, Oaks at Southlake Commons has a pool.
Does Oaks at Southlake Commons have accessible units?
No, Oaks at Southlake Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Oaks at Southlake Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks at Southlake Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Oaks at Southlake Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oaks at Southlake Commons has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Oaks at Southlake Commons?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont Apartments with GymClermont Dog Friendly Apartments
Clermont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL
Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity