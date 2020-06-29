831 Princeton Dr,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This home features an awesome view of the hills in Clermont, FL. No rear neighbors! Also features a spacious living area with an eat-in kitchen and formal dining attached, and an indoor laundry room. Includes washer and dryer. Don't forget to check out the beautiful park on your way in..

Gated community - No rear neighbors with an excellent view of Clermont hills! Community park for the kids. His and hers Master closets .. Also has huge tub and separate shower stall .. Plus an indoor laundry room with washer/dryer included, and more!